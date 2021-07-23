coronavirus new york

Sleepaway camp in New York says 31 campers under 12 tested positive for COVID

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

COPAKE, New York -- A co-ed sleepaway camp in New York said that 31 campers between 7 and 11 years old have tested positive for Covid-19 -- but none of their vaccinated 12-and-up campers did.

Camp Pontiac, located in Copake, NY, about a two-hour drive from New York City, said in a letter to parents the first positive test result was received on July 16. The virus then spread further.

"The initial outbreak was on the girls side but the latest new cases are on the boys side," Jack Mabb, Columbia County Department of Health Director, said in an email to CNN on Thursday. "The bulk of the cases came as a result of testing that was done with symptomatic campers this past weekend."

All but a few of the positive cases have been sent home from the camp along with 88 contacts, he said. The few that weren't sent home "live too far away to go home easily," he said.

Camp Pontiac has 550 campers on campus; about half are 7 to 11 years old, and half are between 12 and 17, according to Mabb.



None of the campers 12 or older have tested positive for Covid-19, as all but four of them are vaccinated, he said. There are 275 staff at the camp and fewer than 10 are not vaccinated, he added.

At the recommendation of the state's department of health, Camp Pontiac is testing all unvaccinated campers at least twice this week.

The outbreak illustrates the ongoing spread of Covid-19 even as it shows the importance of vaccinations, which studies have shown are safe and offer protection against the illness and its most serious risks.

"Being fully vaccinated gives you a high degree of protection against infection, and an even higher degree of protection against severe illness, hospitalization," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday. "These vaccines are some of the most effective that we have in modern medicine."

The CDC has said staff and campers who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks at camp. Children under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated because the vaccine companies are still testing the shots' effectiveness and safety for younger age groups. A timeline for their approval is not clear.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthcampcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: Summer surge called 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
Union protests NY-Presbyterian's COVID vaccine mandate for staff
More vaccine sites close as demand withers; CDC panel to meet
Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular!
TOP STORIES
Jets assistant coach dies after 'horrific' bike accident
Residents say homeless taking over NYCHA building
NYPD sergeant charged for allegedly assaulting 2 arrested suspects
Cuomo signs law raising marriage consent age to 18
Video shows woman hurling racial slurs at NJ hotel clerk
NFL warning, vaccine latest, Jan. 6 investigation
Massive internet outage: FedEx, Delta and McDonald's go down
Show More
Construction accident sends water shooting into the air
Union protests NY-Presbyterian's COVID vaccine mandate for staff
Town of Hempstead boycotting Unilever over Ben & Jerry's Israel stance
Video: Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
14 charged in New Jersey gun violence crackdown
More TOP STORIES News