coronavirus new york city

Department of Corrections resuming in-person visits as omicron COVID-19 cases wane

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

DOC resuming in-person visits as omicron cases wane

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As omicron cases continue to drop in New York City, the Department Of Corrections has given the green light to resume in-person family visits beginning Wednesday.

All visitors ages 5 years and older must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.

This includes a CDC-issued vaccine card or New York State Excelsior pass.

RELATED | NJ, CT to end school mask mandates, NY staying in place for now
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports from the Upper West Side on outdoor dining and masks in schools.


Additionally, all visitors must provide a negative rapid COVID-19 test prior to their visit.

Free Test will be available at Central Visits on Rikers Island and at the visits center at the Vernon C. Bain Center.

"I am very pleased that we have crossed another threshold in our fight against this virus and can now resume visits," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. "In-person visits are important because they keep people in custody connected to their families and communities and contribute to their emotional wellbeing, all of which make our jails safer and more humane."

Visitors who cannot provide proof of vaccination and/or test positive may register for a tele-visit and/or another In-Person Visit in the future, after meeting necessary and applicable quarantining guidelines.

All in-person visits this week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be walk-ins.

Pre-registration is encouraged for visits beginning on February 16.

ALSO READ | Traveling nurse who allegedly set NJ hospital worker on fire found dead of apparent suicide
EMBED More News Videos

(Previous coverage) Police believe he's driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey plates.


"In-person visitation is important to our patients' mental health and emotional wellbeing, and we support the department reinstating this vital service as the COVID positivity rate in the jails continues to decline," Senior Vice President of NY Health + Hospitals for Correctional Health Services Dr. Patsy Yang said.

Due to high-demand and social distancing requirements, drop-in visits after February 16 will only be allowed in the unlikely event that there is space in the schedule.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityrikers islandcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronavirusjailrikers islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakprisoncovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC Council committee to consider making outdoor dining permanent
COVID Update: Cases drop across the US, but death rate remains high
Hochul hints NY mask mandate could be lifted as protests continue
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
Nurse who allegedly set woman on fire found dead of apparent suicide
3 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings in NYC
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
2022 Oscar nominations full of surprises
Records 'improperly' taken from White House found at Trump's club
NY couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
NJ, CT to end school mask mandate, NY staying in place
Show More
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
NYC Council committee to consider making outdoor dining permanent
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Sexual predator stabs woman during assault, police say
Crump files lawsuit on behalf of victims in deadly Bronx fire
More TOP STORIES News