Department of Corrections resuming in-person visits as omicron COVID-19 cases wane

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As omicron cases continue to drop in New York City, the Department Of Corrections has given the green light to resume in-person family visits beginning Wednesday.All visitors ages 5 years and older must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.This includes a CDC-issued vaccine card or New York State Excelsior pass.Additionally, all visitors must provide a negative rapid COVID-19 test prior to their visit.Free Test will be available at Central Visits on Rikers Island and at the visits center at the Vernon C. Bain Center."I am very pleased that we have crossed another threshold in our fight against this virus and can now resume visits," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. "In-person visits are important because they keep people in custody connected to their families and communities and contribute to their emotional wellbeing, all of which make our jails safer and more humane."Visitors who cannot provide proof of vaccination and/or test positive may register for a tele-visit and/or another In-Person Visit in the future, after meeting necessary and applicable quarantining guidelines.All in-person visits this week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be walk-ins.Pre-registration is encouraged for visits beginning on February 16."In-person visitation is important to our patients' mental health and emotional wellbeing, and we support the department reinstating this vital service as the COVID positivity rate in the jails continues to decline," Senior Vice President of NY Health + Hospitals for Correctional Health Services Dr. Patsy Yang said.Due to high-demand and social distancing requirements, drop-in visits after February 16 will only be allowed in the unlikely event that there is space in the schedule.