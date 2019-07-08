Sheriff's deputy shot and killed in Georgia; suspects on the run

A deputy in Hall County, Georgia was shot and killed on Sunday night, and suspects are still on the run Monday morning, local outlets report.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The person who is believed to be the shooter was injured in the shootout and was taken in for medical treatment.

The remaining suspects are considered "armed and dangerous" and are on the run.


The Hall Country Sheriff's Office is getting help with the search from the Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Gwinnett County Police Department.
