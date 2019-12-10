Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City shootout

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Jersey City Police Department is mourning one of their own after Det. Joseph Seals was killed in a police shootout Tuesday afternoon.Seals, a husband and father of five children, had been with the department since 2006. He came out of Jersey City's South District, one of the busiest police precincts in the state.He was promoted to detective in Nov 2017 and was assigned to the city's cease-fire unit.The 40-year-old North Arlington resident was a leading police officer in removing guns from the street. Authorities say dozens and dozens of handguns were removed from the street under his watch."We believe he was killed while trying to interdict these bad guys on Garfield Avenue, " JCPD Chief Michael Kelly said.Seals is believed to be the 35th Jersey City police officer killed in the line of duty."So it's a tough day for Jersey City," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said. "Joe is somebody who is involved in the city, who officers in other precincts knew who he was, because he was a good cop."Heavy gunfire could be heard for over an hour in what appeared to be an intense gun battle with the suspect or suspects, but the gunshots subsided around 2 p.m. Police started slowly moving towards the bodega and clearing innocent people off the street, and then more shots were fired.Five people were pronounced dead inside the store. Authorities believe two of those people were suspects and three were innocent civilians.Officials say this appears to have started as criminal activity and that there is no nexus to terrorism.----------