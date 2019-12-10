Jersey City parents get kids after hours on lockdown at school

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Tens of thousands of students in Jersey City spent hours locked down in their schools after a deadly shooting that left 6 dead and paralyzed the city.
The incident started unfolding around 12:30 p.m., prompting all Jersey City schools to go on lockdown.
Officials said all of the city's 30,000 students in 43 schools were accounted for and safe.
Among those locked down were students at Sacred Heart School, a pre-K through 8th grade Catholic school on Bayview Avenue near the shooting scene.
A systematic release began at 4:15 p.m., however, nearly 30 minutes later, students at some schools still had not been released, upsetting parents who wanted to be reunited with their children.
