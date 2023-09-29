LIVE: Senators paying tribute to Dianne Feinstein's legacy on Senate floor

The U.S. Senate is currently giving tribute to Diane Feinstein, as Senators are currently on the floor of the chamber making speeches about their experiences with the late Senator.

President Joe Biden and other political leaders are paying tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's legacy Friday following her death Thursday night.

Biden, who served alongside Feinstein in the Senate for over a decade, said the California Democrat was a "pioneering American" and a "true trailblazer."

"She's made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations. ... Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that's what Jill and I will miss the most," Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Friday.

During a press conference Friday morning, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy paid tribute to Feinstein, saying, "I believe at the end of the day, the trailblazing of the first woman elected mayor, even coming from a different party, inspired women from both sides of the aisle to seek elected office, to have their voices heard."

This is a developing story and will be updated.