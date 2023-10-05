WATCH TODAY: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service in San Francisco

The public paid its respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday where her body was lying in state.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senator Dianne Feinstein's memorial is slated to take place at the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday in a private service, her office announced Wednesday.

The late senator and San Francisco's first woman mayor died Friday at the age of 90 years old.

Mourners streamed into San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday to pay their respects to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, honoring her as fearless, smart and the glue who kept the city together after two political assassinations that catapulted her into the mayor's office and the national spotlight.

When and where is the memorial service?

Due to increased security, Thursday's memorial service for Sen. Feinstein will no longer be open to the public, San Francisco officials said in a press release Wednesday. Only invited guests will have access to the service.

Following the service, the senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

Feinstein's remains returned to the Bay Area Saturday night and were transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

The body of the trailblazing politician, was transported to the Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco. Feinstein's remains were accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and the senator's chief-of-staff.

Who will be speaking at the memorial?

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

President Joe Biden (in a recorded message)

Vice President Kamala Harris

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Eileen Mariano, granddaughter

