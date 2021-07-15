Search on for gunmen who tried to rob Dior on Fifth Avenue in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunmen who entered a luxury store on Fifth Avenue with guns drawn.

The two suspects walked into the store at 767 Fifth Avenue on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.



When they were confronted by store security, they left the store and got into a red SUV that took off eastbound on 59th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityattempted robberynypdshopping
