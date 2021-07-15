Search on for gunmen who tried to rob Dior on Fifth Avenue in Midtown

The two suspects walked into the store at 767 Fifth Avenue on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
When they were confronted by store security, they left the store and got into a red SUV that took off eastbound on 59th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Man carjacked, shot in head by men on dirt bikes on Washington Bridge
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip