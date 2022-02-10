South Korean diplomat punched in face in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A diplomat was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday night.The 53-year-old South Korean diplomat was walking on Fifth Avenue and 35th Street in Midtown around 8:10 p.m.That's when an unknown suspect punched the victim in the face.The suspect then took off on Fifth Avenue.No words were exchanged prior to the attack.The victim suffered a possible broken nose and was taken to NYU in stable condition.----------