South Korean diplomat punched in face in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A diplomat was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old South Korean diplomat was walking on Fifth Avenue and 35th Street in Midtown around 8:10 p.m.

That's when an unknown suspect punched the victim in the face.

The suspect then took off on Fifth Avenue.

No words were exchanged prior to the attack.


The victim suffered a possible broken nose and was taken to NYU in stable condition.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
