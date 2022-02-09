NY correction officer accused of posing as cop and pulling over women to solicit nude photos

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11545192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (Previous coverage) Police believe he's driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey plates.

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- A New York state correction officer is accused of posing as a cop and pulling over women in order to solicit nude photographs from them.Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Tuesday.Police received a call from a motorist that a man operating a small dark colored vehicle equipped with flashing light stopped her on the Long Island Expressway Service Road in Ronkonkoma on January 22 at approximately 3 a.m.She said the man took her cell phone and acquired her number before returning the phone.Shortly after, she told police he contacted her and requested that she send him nude photographs of herself.A similar complaint was made by a second woman who was driving on Shenandoah Boulevard in Nesconset on January 23.Police had the victim set up a meeting, where they took Olivari into custody. They say he was driving a gray 2007 Toyota Prius with a dashboard mounted flashing light.The vehicle is believed to be the same one used in both incidents.Olivari, 37, was charged with criminal impersonation, grand larceny, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and unauthorized use of a computer.Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they have been a victim to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.All calls will be kept confidential.----------