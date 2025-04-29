Bodega union calls for panic buttons after group of robbers impersonates NYPD officers in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The United Bodegas of America is speaking out after a disturbing crime in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video showed robbers impersonating police officers as they robbed a store in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The group of robbers even wore fake jackets that said NYPD Police on the back.

It was a scary scene at the bodega as a normal day of business on Sunday morning turned violent.

On Tuesday, the United Bodegas of America is expected to sound off with a renewed call to Governor Kathy Hochul for panic buttons to bolster security.

The buttons would alert the NYPD to help those in danger.

Surveillance video captured at the Marcus Garvey and Willoughby Avenue store captured the whole crime.

The group zip-tied a 48-year-old customer, a 68-year-old employee, and a 40-year-old employee and forced them to the ground at gunpoint.

No one was injured. The imposters made off with a bag, but it's unclear what was inside.

Police are continuing to search for all four suspects.

The United Bodegas of America is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the robbery.

