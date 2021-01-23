Disaster averted: 900 propane tanks found packed in Brooklyn warehouse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9935487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon reports on the death of the legendary broadcaster Larry King.

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A potential disaster was averted when FDNY inspectors found more than 900 propane tanks packed into a warehouse in Brooklyn.According to a post on the FDNY's Instagram account, the 20-pound cylinders were stacked from floor to ceiling, in a refrigeration unit inside a building on Nevins Street in Gowanus.Fire Protection Inspectors had local firefighters respond to check for gas leaks.The FDNY said the manager of the building, Mohamed Mohamed, admitted to ordering propane tanks and selling them to another individual so that he could resell them to restaurants and businesses that need heat for outdoor dining.He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.----------