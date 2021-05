Dispute leads to stabbing at subway station in Harlem

EMBED >More News Videos A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed during a dispute at a Harlem subway station Monday morning.The 51-year-old victim was stabbed on the mezzanine level of the 125th St station just after 6 a.m.He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.The man was in a dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed.No arrests were immediately made.Northbound 2 and 3 trains were bypassing 125 St as the NYPD investigated.The incident came one day after another violent subway slashing that was caught on camera on the Upper East Side ----------