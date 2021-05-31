Dispute leads to stabbing at subway station in Harlem

The 51-year-old victim was stabbed on the mezzanine level of the 125th St station just after 6 a.m.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
The man was in a dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed.
No arrests were immediately made.
Northbound 2 and 3 trains were bypassing 125 St as the NYPD investigated.
The incident came one day after another violent subway slashing that was caught on camera on the Upper East Side.
