Dispute leads to stabbing at subway station in Harlem

Man stabbed during subway station dispute

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed during a dispute at a Harlem subway station Monday morning.

The 51-year-old victim was stabbed on the mezzanine level of the 125th St station just after 6 a.m.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The man was in a dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed.



No arrests were immediately made.

Northbound 2 and 3 trains were bypassing 125 St as the NYPD investigated.

The incident came one day after another violent subway slashing that was caught on camera on the Upper East Side.

