Divers pull one person from Flushing Creek after 911 call

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- First responders converged on the Flushing Creek in Queens Tuesday morning after a report of a person in the water.

An eyewitness saw someone jump into the water sometime before 6 a.m. and called 911.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple FDNY and NYPD units on the scene.

Divers were deployed from the shoreline and from an NYPD helicopter to try to locate the person.



A few minutes before 6:30 a.m. divers recovered one person from the water.

The victim was taken to a waiting ambulance.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

