Bronx mural honors late rapper DMX

By Eyewitness News
NYC mural honors late rapper DMX

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- A local artist and restaurant owner paid tribute to the late rapper DMX, with a mural that was unveiled Tuesday night.

The mural was painted outside the La Estrella Tropical Restaurant in the Olinville section.

The owner of the restaurant and a member of Ruff Ryders Entertainment, Eddy De Jesus, used his space to pay tribute to the rapper.

The Bronx resident commissioned a mural artist to create the painting.

"I was blessed and honored to get this piece done here by an amazing artist," De Jesus said. "He's a great artist and does a bunch of murals. I was honored to be able to get this done here. I'm honored and blessed to have this done."

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died last Friday at the age of 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest," according to a statement from the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home April 2.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.



De Jesus says DMX was a big part of Yonkers and the Bronx, but he had a great impact worldwide.

"He made an impact in hip-hop, in New York, for me personally it was his music, his style, the love he brings," De Jesus said. "The tenacity he has with everybody. I was able to be a part of that family."

