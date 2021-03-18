Health & Fitness

2 Westchester schools under 'do not drink' water advisories after contaminants found

By Eyewitness News
NORTH SALEM, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two schools in Westchester County are under "do not drink" water advisories due to concerns of contamination.

Pequenakonck Elementary School in North Salem and Meadow Pond Elementary school in South Salem are being provided with bottled water after contaminants were found in the drinking water.

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) were found in the schools' water systems at levels above New York's recently adopted, and highly protective, Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) of 10 parts per trillion, each, for PFOA and PFOS.

The standards require water systems of all sizes to test for these previously unregulated contaminants, notify consumers if the results exceed the standards, and take the appropriate actions to bring the water systems back into compliance.

The affected school districts are working closely with Westchester County Health Department and New York State agencies to collect additional samples and discuss long-term solutions to improve water quality.

Additionally, the State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Health (DOH) are working to identify and address potential sources of contamination.

New York State agencies are also working with Westchester County and school administrators to provide additional information, answer questions, and conduct outreach to these school communities to ensure school families are notified.

MORE NEWS: Police officers rescue children from burning home in Rockland County
EMBED More News Videos

Two police officers rescued children from a burning home in Rockland County.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswestchester countynorth salemsouth salemwatercontaminated waterdrinking water
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter of NY senator identified as racist rant suspect
Indoor dining capacity set to increase in NY, curfews lifted for some businesses
Family facing deportation due to confusion over expiration date on paperwork
20-year-old woman fatally shot in head in Bronx apartment
AccuWeather Alert: Rain turns to snow
3 investigations underway in scandals surrounding Governor Cuomo
COVID Vaccine Updates: Study finds aspirin may reduce risk of severe symptoms
Show More
Family members react to woman killed while celebrating 63rd birthday
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Ex-Nets player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in bike accident
Rangers coaching staff out for Wednesday's game due to COVID protocols
More TOP STORIES News