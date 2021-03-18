2 Westchester schools under 'do not drink' water advisories after contaminants found

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10415511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two police officers rescued children from a burning home in Rockland County.

NORTH SALEM, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two schools in Westchester County are under "do not drink" water advisories due to concerns of contamination.Pequenakonck Elementary School in North Salem and Meadow Pond Elementary school in South Salem are being provided with bottled water after contaminants were found in the drinking water.Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) were found in the schools' water systems at levels above New York's recently adopted, and highly protective, Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) of 10 parts per trillion, each, for PFOA and PFOS.The standards require water systems of all sizes to test for these previously unregulated contaminants, notify consumers if the results exceed the standards, and take the appropriate actions to bring the water systems back into compliance.The affected school districts are working closely with Westchester County Health Department and New York State agencies to collect additional samples and discuss long-term solutions to improve water quality.Additionally, the State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Health (DOH) are working to identify and address potential sources of contamination.New York State agencies are also working with Westchester County and school administrators to provide additional information, answer questions, and conduct outreach to these school communities to ensure school families are notified.----------