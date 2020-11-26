New Jersey doctors discover lithium battery lodged in 4-year-old's throat

FANWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother in New Jersey is giving thanks for her daughter's health after doctors made a terrifying discovery on an x-ray.

The team at Morristown Medical Center found a lithium battery lodged in the little girl's throat.

That was less than two weeks ago, but 4-year-old Aliyah is on the mend now.

Aliyah surprised her grandparents the other night, coming back from the hospital sooner than expected after an accident that could've been devastating.

For days, no one knew it was there, but Aliyah was having problems.

"She started throwing up and then she passed out," Aliyah's mother Ashley Tufuga said.

Tufuga called 911.

"She wasn't normal for a 4 year old," said Ian Lewis, of Fanwood Volunteer Rescue. "We knew something was wrong."

The doctors at Morristown Medical Center had a mystery on their hands.

"Actually when she arrived, we didn't know what was wrong because the battery swallowing wasn't witnessed," Dr. Eric Lazar said.

And that kind of battery causes severe damage.

Lazar said they start discharging because contact points are right next to each other and burning through the esophagus.

However, they still didn't know that the battery was there. Aliyah seemed stable enough to be discharged, but her mom said no.

"I was like no," she said. "Everything's not fine. I know my baby. They said she's awake. She's not up."

The hospital ordered an x-ray and discovered the battery. She was immediately taken to surgery.

"The surgeon was so worried about how long the battery was in there, they rushed her in to get it out," Tufuga said.

Aliyah had to spend 2 weeks in the hospital. She's on a liquid diet, but is doing fantastic.

The battery had come from a battery-powered tea candle in a Halloween display.

Dr. Lazar says honey can help if parents ever face this type of crisis and can protect a child from harm until they reach the hospital.

MORE NEWS: 5-year-old boy mauled by dogs in Jamaica gets new lease on life with surgery in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

A little boy from Jamaica who was mauled by a pack of dogs received a special operation over the weekend.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union countynew jerseybizarrehealthdoctors
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car careens out of control, slams into NYC restaurant
Police pursuit through several boroughs ends in crash, suspect arrested
The Countdown: Trump pardons Flynn while Biden appeals for unity
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash identified
Show More
Orange zone restrictions take effect on Staten Island
Judge dismisses effort to hold up homeless move from Lucerne
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
COVID Live Updates: Caution urged for Thanksgiving
NYC launches small business support for low-income communities
More TOP STORIES News