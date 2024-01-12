Police rescue woman, infant from dog attack in Hackensack apartment

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two police officers are being recognized for their heroic rescue of a woman and an infant being attacked by a dog in Hackensack.

On Wednesday, officers Ryan Conlon and Denisse Caero of the Hackensack Police Department responded to a home on Hudson Street near Jackson Avenue where a woman was screaming for help.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman with serious injuries attempting to control and American pit bull terrier.

"It was gruesome. I mean, there was blood everywhere. That is when I saw the victim. Her arms were chewed up. She was bleeding. And then we saw her one-year-old son in the corner, in a play pen where another pit bull was lying," said Conlon.

The woman suffered deep lacerations to her arm and hand and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say the woman was fostering the dog who attacked her and mauled two other dogs. There was a total of four dogs in the apartment.

Bergen County Animal Control took custody of the dogs of all the dogs in the home.

"I am just happy we were able to get them out of the house to avoid any further incidents and anything that could have gone worse than it already did. With the team effort with my partner, we were able to do just that," said Caero.

