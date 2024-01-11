EXCLUSIVE: Train operator speaks out about subway train collision and derailment in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Andy Valentine was the train operator who was stationed in the lead car of a disabled train that plowed into another train full of passengers that derailed in New York City.

It happened the afternoon of Thursday, January 4 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Valentine was the "flagger" or lookout who had the job of telling the supervisor whether it was clear to proceed because the supervisor was driving the train from the 6th car and was unable to see ahead.

In an exclusive interview, Valentine tells Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett that he saw the signals go red and he immediately radioed to the supervisor, who didn't respond and kept the train moving forward.

Valentine: He didn't slow me down and he didn't stop.

Burkett: What are you thinking?

Valentine: At this point, the train is entering the station. And I see the train on the express track crossing over to the local track. And I begin to try to communicate, stop the train, stop the train, stop the train! I attempted to communicate over the IC and the PA the buzzer. I pulled the cord. I'm in an inoperable car that has no air, no communication, no brakes. Nothing.

Burkett: You can't get the train to stop no matter what you do. No matter what you say.

Valentine: No. He doesn't adhere to my commands, my verbal commands. I'm helpless. I never felt more helpless in my life to be honest with you.

I never felt more helpless in my life to be honest with you. Andy Valentine, train operator

Burkett: So now, basically, at this point, you're watching the collision aren't you?

Valentine: Yes. I'm yelling No, on the radio. Stop the train. Stop the train. Stop the train.

Burkett: And the train doesn't stop. So what happened?

Valentine: At this point, I'm starting to realize that impact is imminent.

Burkett: You thought, you thought you were about to be killed.

Valentine: Yes. I felt like I was a spectator about to watch myself be killed. The sound of the two trains crashing was extremely loud. When I got up, I was surrounded by white clouds of smoke. It's hard to breathe. And I was just trying to get myself together. I reached for my radio. I informed OCC what happened and that we needed emergency personnel right away.

I felt like I was a spectator about to watch myself be killed.

Burkett: What did you say?

Valentine: I said we need help. Two trains just collided.

Burkett: You later learned that there were two dozen people who were hurt.

Valentine: Yes. I didn't leave the train. For a time. I went back to the, put my head out car and I went to assist FDNY with helping passengers off the train. I didn't leave that train until every passenger was off the train. And went to make sure everybody was okay. I assured them that they would be okay. And once every passenger was off the train, then I was able to get off the train.

Burkett: But not until then.

Valentine: No.

Burkett: You don't blame yourself for this?

Valentine: No, sir. But, I have a responsibility to my passengers. And I felt they needed to hear that they're going to be okay.

Burkett: Look nobody was killed.

Valentine: Thank God for that.

