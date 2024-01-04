14 suffer minor injuries in partial subway train derailment on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least 14 people, mostly passengers, suffered minor injuries after a partial train derailment on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon.

It appears the first car of a 1 train made contact with a work train just north of the 96th Street station around 3 p.m.

That caused the first car of the passenger train to derail.

Officials described the incident as a slow speed, minor derailment that occurred as the subway train was leaving the station.

The conductor on that train was being treated for a minor injury.

Passengers were being walked off the train to the 96th St station

The incident is causing major impacts to subway service across the city.

Subway disruptions

-1 train service is suspended between South Ferry and 137 St-City College in both directions.

-No 2 between 110 St and Borough Hall. Extremely limited service between Bronx and Harlem. Most 2 via 5 between 149 St-Grand Concourse and Nevins St.

-Many northbound 3 trains end at Wall St or Chambers St. No 3 train service between 42 St and 148 St.

-Some 4, 5 trains are making local stops in both directions in Brooklyn.

-Expect delays in 4, 5 train service.

Consider ABCD trains, or M1, M2, and M7 buses.

