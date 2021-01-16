Dog bites FBI agent who was executing search warrant in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- An FBI agent was bitten in the arm by a dog while executing a search warrant in the Bronx, police say.

The suspect was taken out of the home by police Friday night on Lawton Ave in Throgs Neck.

The FBI has not released information on the circumstances that led up to the incident.

The condition of the FBI agent who was bitten is unknown.

