Dog bites FBI agent who was executing search warrant in the Bronx

The suspect was taken out of the home by police Friday night on Lawton Ave in Throgs Neck.
MORE NEWS | Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted
The FBI has not released information on the circumstances that led up to the incident.
The condition of the FBI agent who was bitten is unknown.
MORE NEWS | Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip