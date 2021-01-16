Dog bites FBI agent who was executing search warrant in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9693899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has an update on a crash with a police cruiser that sent an SUV into a home in North Babylon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9713267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.

THROGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- An FBI agent was bitten in the arm by a dog while executing a search warrant in the Bronx, police say.The suspect was taken out of the home by police Friday night on Lawton Ave in Throgs Neck.The FBI has not released information on the circumstances that led up to the incident.The condition of the FBI agent who was bitten is unknown.----------