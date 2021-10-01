Couple beaten with windshield wiper after dogs removed from tenant's apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11061991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was graduation day for the FDNY on Wednesday and three new firefighters are children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

A man stabbed three of his neighbors, one fatally, before taking his own life in the Town of Beekman Wednesday night, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD and ASPCA rescued more than 20 dogs that they say were neglected and used for fighting, and after the suspect was released, he and his family allegedly attacked their landlords.Dr. Kenneisha Gilbert says she was beaten with a windshield wiper and left a gash on her forehead and stitches in her lip.She says she and her husband were beaten outside their home in East Flatbush in a dispute over the shocking condition of more than twenty dogs.The tenants kept and bred the dogs in what the police describe as deplorable conditions in a filthy upstairs apartment. Many of the dogs were chained to the floor 24 hours a day.Dr. Gilbert spent nine months trying to get police and the ASPCA to do something about the conditions and to rescue the dogs.On Thursday, police finally arrested two of the apartment residents and charged them with animal cruelty. The dogs were removed from the home.The dogs, including puppies, were found in extremely poor conditions at the apartment on East 94th Street with their basic needs not being met.Several of the dogs were found crammed together in small cages covered in feces and urine in an apartment with poor ventilation and a strong odor of ammonia."Upon arrival on scene, it was clear these animals were living in terrible conditions and needed to be immediately rescued and brought to safety." said Howard Lawrence, Vice President of ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement. "We're grateful to the NYPD for continuing to prioritize animal welfare in New York City and are proud to play a role in providing these dogs with the care they so badly need and deserve."The dogs were removed from the property and transported into the ASPCA's care, where veterinary and behavior experts will conduct forensic exams and provide the dogs with much-needed medical care, behavioral treatment and enrichment.Police arrested 26-year-old Ravon Sevice and 27-year-old Tafaniel Michaud at the scene.Sevice was charged with 20 counts each of torturing animals and neglect of impounded animals, as well as two counts of acting injurious to a child and one count of criminal mischief.Michaud was charged with criminal mischief.The men were taken to the precinct, where they received desk appearance tickets.When Dr. Gilbert, an obstetrics and gynecology physician, got home from work, she says one of the residents was waiting for her.Soon others from the apartment joined. Dr. Gilbert says she was beaten along her husband. Some of the alleged assault happened while she was on the phone with 911.Police came and arrested all four residents of the upstairs apartment.Gang assault and other charges were filed against Service, 47-year-old Kim Evelyn, and two male minors, ages 17 and 16, both with the Evelyn surname.Kim Evelyn, who has no prior arrests, allegedly punched Gilbert multiple times in the face, while one of the teens allegedly used the windshield wiper in the attack.Gilbert suffered a split and bloody lip and was treated and released. Her husband remains hospitalized.Earlier this year, the ASPCA announced the development of a Recovery & Rehabilitation Center in the Hudson Valley to expand their capacity to care for animals rescued through their partnership with the NYPD.The facility is slated to open in 2023 and will work in conjunction with the ASPCA's Animal Recovery Center and Canine Annex for Recovery & Enrichment in Manhattan, where they currently provide care for NYC's animal victims of cruelty and neglect.