hurricane dorian

Dog survives weeks trapped in Bahamas rubble after Hurricane Dorian

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas -- A month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas, rescuers have found a dog alive in the rubble.

The one-year-old dog, nicknamed "Miracle," was nearly crushed under a collapsed building in Marsh Harbour after Dorian came roaring ashore in September with wind speeds of 165 mph.

Earlier this week, the team at Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a drone to detect a heat signature under a pile of debris. Rescuers raced over, finding a malnourished male dog whose only way of survival was drinking rainwater.

Miracle is receiving medical treatment, therapy, food and water and is expected to make a full recovery.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has been searching the island since the Category 5 storm struck for any sign of dogs who were separated from their families. In a statement to ABC News, the organization's president and founder discussed the role technology played in finding Miracle: "The drones played a life-saving role. Miracle's discovery is a signal of hope to everyone as the Bahamas recovery and rebuilding effort begins."

In total, the organization has saved 139 dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animal rescuedroneshurricane doriandogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
New NYC initiative to help hurricane victims in the Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6M to Bahamas in hurricane relief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect evaluated after killings of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
Police ID suspect in deadly shooting inside subway station
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
Show More
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
More TOP STORIES News