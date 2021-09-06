animal rescue

Dolphin rescued in Louisiana after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

By Rob McDonagh, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

SLIDELL, La. -- A young dolphin that was "pushed into" a canal in the Louisiana city of Slidell during Hurricane Ida was rescued, checked for injuries, and released back into the wild Sunday, according to researchers and local officials involved in the effort.

RELATED: After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction in Louisiana

The Slidell Police Department released footage of the operation and said it had assisted various agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in the rescue.

The IMMS said the juvenile dolphin had become separated from its pod and got stranded in a drainage pond in Slidell amid rising waters on August 30.

RELATED: Historic jazz site where Louis Armstrong played destroyed by Ida in New Orleans

After being captured, the dolphin was examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the wild at Bay St Louis, Mississippi, the IMMS said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianahurricane idaanimal rescueu.s. & worlddolphinhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Yeah, When cows fly: Injured cattle get assist from helicopter
Livestock rescue from California wildfires
Dog finds help after fellow runaway canine ends up stuck in swamp
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Amid tough new talk, no vax on mandate for NYC school students
Elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jillian Suarez
9/11 Anniversary: How to watch the Commemoration Ceremony
Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill | LIVE
NJ Transit reports delays after passing train injures pedestrian
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty
9/11 anniversary: Pataki, Giuliani reunite with NYPD, FDNY officials
COVID Update: Highest number of deaths in Texas since pandemic's start
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark
More TOP STORIES News