New York Aquarium welcomes rescued southern sea otters from California to new home in NYC

The two female otters were cared for at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited institutions before coming to New York City.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- After a warm welcome and trip across the country, two southern sea otters now call the New York Aquarium their home.

The adult female otters were rescued off the coast of California when they were young and were later deemed non-releasable as pups.

Guests can view the otters at the Sea Cliffs exhibit at the aquarium.

"We are happy to provide a home for these rescued southern sea otters," said Dr. Leigh Ann Clayton, the director of the New York Aquarium. "These two otters have incredible stories, and we are pleased to see how well they are settling into their new home. As part of our commitment to protecting marine wildlife, we are proud the New York Aquarium has participated in the southern sea otter rescue and rehabilitation program with other AZA-accredited aquariums."

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

Southern sea otters, also known as California sea otters, are listed as a threatened specifics under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Officials estimate about 3,000 southern sea otters are still in the wild.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, southern sea waters play an important role in the ocean ecosystem by eating sea urchins, which keep their populations in check and helps protect coastal kelp forests from being overgrazed.

The New York Aquarium has provided a home for 11 rescued sea otters since 1991.

