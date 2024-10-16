New Jersey school district welcomes 2 new therapy dogs to help students and staffers

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school district in New Jersey just introduced two new therapy and emotional support dogs to its students and staff.

Teddy and Kobe's handlers are school district staff members.

"When he's with staff and students it's absolutely incredible," said supervisor of counseling Jessica Tremble.

"He lights up when he's around people, around kids, he loves to please us as humans," said behavior support specialist Paula Raigoza.

It all started with Chewbacca. Chewie had been handling the entire district alone.

"We did last year alone, the two of us, over 300 visits," said acting Superintendent Mark Gengaro.

After all that work, Chewie used his Jedi mind tricks to inspire the staff to recruit the newest youngsters - and they are all making a huge difference.

"He's helped students with depression, school phobia, anxiety -- since we started working with those students, they haven't missed days of school," Gengaro said.

And better yet? A fourth golden doodle is now in training to join the others in Clifton.

