Family searching for missing 74-year-old Brooklyn man suffering from Alzheimer's

Dominick Barodin, 74, was last seen leaving his home on Cropsey Avenue in Gravesend, Brooklyn on July 6.
Barodin is described as 6'2" tall, 175 pounds, with partially-bald brown hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark grey sweatpants, blue and white sneakers, and a tan baseball cap.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side hunts for driver after ice cream truck hit and run
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip