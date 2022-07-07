Family searching for missing 74-year-old Brooklyn man suffering from Alzheimer's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12024799" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a bunch of frosty frustration for a Queens car owner after an ice cream truck smashed then dashed, and the incident was caught on camera. Nina Pineda has the story.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A family in Brooklyn is desperately looking for a missing relative who's suffering from Alzheimer's.Dominick Barodin, 74, was last seen leaving his home on Cropsey Avenue in Gravesend, Brooklyn on July 6.Barodin is described as 6'2" tall, 175 pounds, with partially-bald brown hair, and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark grey sweatpants, blue and white sneakers, and a tan baseball cap.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------