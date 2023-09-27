Domino Sugar Factory reopens as an all-electric office building in Williamsburg

The Domino Sugar Factory is reopening as an office building in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The former Domino Sugar Factory plant along the East River in Williamsburg, Brooklyn will reopen as an office building.

Now named "The Refinery at Domino," it will run as an all-electric building.

While the 460,000-square-foot interior has been remodeled, the exteriors of the factory on Kent Avenue have been preserved.

The floor had been covered in decades' worth of molasses making the building smell like sugar up until recently when Two Trees Management took on the project.

"Along with Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, the team expertly created a glass building within the historic brick facade building, with a large-scale living landscape lining the interior that intimately connects people inside to the surrounding natural elements and greenery outside," a press release said.

The city designated the Refinery as a landmark back in 2007.

