3rd victim dies in pair of shootings possibly linked to Brooklyn party

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A third victim has died in a pair of shootings near a party in Brooklyn last weekend that left two others wounded.Police announced early Friday that 32-year-old Donald Nash, of the Bronx, had passed away on Wednesday.Nicholas Palmer, 36, of the Bronx, and 36-year-old Novada Bailey, of Queens, died immediately after the shootings.There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.The shootings happened just minutes apart around 12:30 a.m. near the party on Wortman Avenue in East New York.Arriving officers found three people shot inside a silver Infiniti sedan at the corner of Georgia and Wortman avenues.Bailey, 36, suffered gunshot wounds to his face, chest and arm was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.Palmer, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the head was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.A 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his right forearm, upper back and chest was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.One eyewitness described a chaotic scene as he says the Infiniti crashed during the shooting."People were rushing to get out when they heard the gunshots," the witness said.Separately, two others were shot inside Brooklyn Garden Event Space on Wortman Avenue.A 37-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder was taken via private means to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle, where he is listed in stable condition.Nash was wounded in the chest and neck and went to Brookdale Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this week.It remains unclear at this time who was being targeted in the shootings, and if any of the victims were innocent bystanders.Police are urging witness to come forward to help them in this investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------