Donald Trump expected in court, expected to hold press conference at Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected back in court Friday.

His lawyers will argue to try to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

Three judges on the court of appeals will hear arguments in the former president's appeal of a jury's findings that he sexually assaulted the writer in 1996.

They aim to overturn a verdict that held him liable for sexual abuse and slander.

She says Trump attacked her in a department store dressing room.

The jury had sided with Carroll and awarded her the money.

Trump's lawyers say the jury's verdict should be tossed because evidence was allowed at trial that should have been excluded and other evidence was excluded that should have been permitted.

Trump, who has denied attacking Carroll, did not attend the 2023 trial and has expressed regret he was not there.

The court is unlikely to issue a ruling before November's presidential election.

Trump's legal woes continue as a New York Judge will decide Friday whether to delay sentencing for the former president's criminal hush money case.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, after he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records linked to a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

On Thursday, Trump spoke before the Economic Club of New York.

He said he wants to create a presidential commission focused on increasing efficiency in government, and that Elon Musk has agreed to lead it.

While Trump awaits his next steps in these cases, the race to the White House continues.

Following Friday's court appearance, he will have a press conference at noon at Trump Tower.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

