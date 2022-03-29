Politics

New York City Mayor Adams denounces Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Eyewitness News
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is firing back in response to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The new legislation forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

Mayor Adams called the bill hateful and harmful, saying "To the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination: You're welcome in New York City. Our arms and hearts are wide open, embracing every child of every identity. Always."

Adams called New York the "city of Stonewall."

"We fight for our LGBTQ+ neighbors, especially our children," Adams tweeted.



The legislation has pushed Florida and DeSantis, an ascending Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, to the forefront of the country's culture wars, with LGBTQ advocates, students, Democrats, the entertainment industry and the White House.


DeSantis and Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

