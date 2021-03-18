ABC7 Unite

ABC7 Unite: DooProcess Apparel startup founder fights for social, racial justice

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man from Brooklyn who founded a social justice apparel startup as a way to express himself and make a difference is giving back based on his own experiences.

Chad Williams founded dooProcess, described as "streetwear with a soul," and entered the New York State Business Plan Competition last year, competing against student-entrepreneurs from elite institutions across the state.

In May 2020, he took first place in the consumer products and services category. Now, he's partnering with a woman who has devoted her advocacy to clearing cannabis convictions with the Last Prisoner Project.

"What I want out of all of the partnership is amplification is that 40,000 people are incarcerated because no one knows that they're there," Evelyn LaChapelle said.

The 36-year-old spent five years in prison for a cannabis arrest, and her mission caught Williams' attention.

More ABC7 Unite | Dr. Patricia Bath revolutionized cataract surgery with her device and technique
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Patricia Bath was an ophthalmologist and scientist who helped pave the way for future generations of African American women in the field.


"He reached out and shared with me his interaction with law enforcement and how he wanted to get involved and give back," she said.

That desire was born from Williams' own experiences.

"My junior year of college, I went out and I was falsely arrested," he said. "And then I had to spend over a year trying to clear my name."

These are the types of police interaction that have led to louder calls for social justice reform, namely after the death of George Floyd. Williams is expressing his voice through dooProcess, which donates 15% of proceeds to non-profits fighting for social justice reform -- like the Last Prisoner Project.

"The meaning behind the brand is a spinoff of the unfair treatment of the judicial system," Williams said.

It's a story that resonated with LaChapelle.

"I myself received 87 months in prison for depositing cannabis profits in my account," she said. "Sitting in prison watching the cannabis industry traded on the global stock exchange in a billion dollar industry...it was definitely systematic racism."

More ABC7 Unite | Pandemic isn't stopping community activist, barber from making history
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on Bespoke Men's Hair Spa, the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck.


Systemic racism the 22-year-old Williams is fighting.

"(I'm) moved and encouraged and inspired to see that someone so young, to take the experience he had and flip it," LaChapelle said.

MORE ABC 7 UNITE


See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:

Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityflatbushbrooklynstartupclothingracismcommunityabc7 uniteprison
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 UNITE
ABC7 Unite: Dr. Patricia Bath revolutionized cataract surgery
Stop the Hate: An Eyewitness News Social Town Hall
Pandemic isn't stopping barber from making history
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: 1-month-old found dead suffered a fractured skull
Another suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
COVID Updates: US could be on cusp of another surge
Former LIRR worker accused of falsifying inspection reports, causing 2019 derailment
Pharmacist organizes COVID vaccine pop-ups
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Show More
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' coming to Disney+
New program to provide $400 per month to select families
Long Island home prices skyrocket due to high demand, low inventory
Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change
More TOP STORIES News