Police arrested 2 men in connection with Bridgeport double shooting homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police arrested two suspects in a shooting that killed two men in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
The July 10 shooting was caught on surveillance camera as dozens of people riding motorcycles and ATVs gathered at a gas station.
Investigators say one of the victims Kazzmaire Dorsey was the intended target, while the second victim Ramon Peguero was hit by a stray bullet.
Jahmir Daniel is charged with firing the shots while riding on the back of a scooter.
And Jack Vaz is charged with helping to get rid of the scooter used in the shooting.
Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
