Police arrested 2 men in connection with Bridgeport double shooting homicide

The July 10 shooting was caught on surveillance camera as dozens of people riding motorcycles and ATVs gathered at a gas station.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police arrested two suspects in a shooting that killed two men in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The July 10 shooting was caught on surveillance camera as dozens of people riding motorcycles and ATVs gathered at a gas station.

Investigators say one of the victims Kazzmaire Dorsey was the intended target, while the second victim Ramon Peguero was hit by a stray bullet.

Jahmir Daniel is charged with firing the shots while riding on the back of a scooter.

And Jack Vaz is charged with helping to get rid of the scooter used in the shooting.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

ALSO READ | Megabus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike, killing 1 and injuring 5

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip