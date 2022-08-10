Megabus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike, killing 1 and injuring 5

According to Megabus, there were 19 passengers plus the driver on board when it crashed

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The investigation continues into a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge that left one person dead and five others injured.

Authorities say the crash, involving a double decker Megabus, happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike at the Thomas Edison service area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

Police say the bus struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck, causing the bus to overturn on the entrance ramp to the service area.

According to Megabus, there were 19 passengers and a driver on the bus that was heading southbound from New York to Philadelphia.

One person was killed and five people were seriously injured, including the driver. They were all taken to nearby hospitals.

No one in the pickup truck were injured in the crash.

The inner roadway entrance to the service area has reopened. The outer roadway remains closed.

