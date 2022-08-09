Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark

The city has canceled all summer school programs for the day due to the break.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large water main break impacting multiple customers has prompted officials to declare a city-wide emergency in Newark amid another day of extreme heat and humidity.

Residents in Newark are tweeting they have no water, brown water or low water pressure.

And the city of Newark has canceled summer school programs.

Officials say the emergency has been triggered by a 72-inch water main break in Branch Brook Park on the Newark/Belleville city line.

Officials in Belleville said Newark Water Department crews are on site working on a repair.

In addition, "our FD is working diligently to pump water to Clara Maass and our Township Engineer is working with Newark officials to divert water to Belleville," the town's statement read. "We will provide additional updates on the Township website and social media channels."

Belleville has issued a boil water advisory for all residents.

There was no immediate word when repairs would be completed.

This breaking story will be updated.

