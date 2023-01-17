Double stabbing in Harrison, NJ leaves 1 woman dead, another injured

Two women were stabbed at an apartment complex in Harrison, New Jersey. One of the victims has died from her injuries.

The victims were attacked inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A person was taken into custody while attempting to flee the scene.

That person is being taken to St Michaels Medical Center in Newark for evaluation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

