Double stabbing in Harrison, NJ leaves 1 woman dead, another injured

HARRISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women were stabbed, one fatally, in an apartment complex in Harrison, New Jersey.
The victims were attacked inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
A person was taken into custody while attempting to flee the scene.
That person is being taken to St Michaels Medical Center in Newark for evaluation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
