19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Nineteen people were injured, including a firefighter, in a blaze Saturday night in a Downtown Brooklyn apartment building.

The fire at the Farragut Houses at 111 Bridge St. began shortly after 11p.m. in a third-floor compactor chute,

Sixty firefighters responded to the fire, which was brought under control just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The injured were taken to area hospitals.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall

BART riders had to take a bus to the end of the Pittsburg/Bay Point line on Thursday, March 17, 2016. KGO-TV

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube