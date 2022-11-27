19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Nineteen people were injured, including a firefighter, in a blaze Saturday night in a Downtown Brooklyn apartment building.
The fire at the Farragut Houses at 111 Bridge St. began shortly after 11p.m. in a third-floor compactor chute,
Sixty firefighters responded to the fire, which was brought under control just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The injured were taken to area hospitals.
