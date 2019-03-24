Disasters & Accidents

Dozens displaced after large wind-swept fire at Long Island apartment complex

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest from Melville.

By Eyewitness News
MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Over 50 people are without homes after a massive fire ripped through a townhouse complex on Long Island.

Nearly 100 firefighters fought the large wind-swept fire that spread through the complex in Melville.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Saturday at the Avalon Court Apartment Complex.



The wind made it extremely difficult for the flames to be knocked down. Firefighters worked for about three hours to control the blaze.

A total of 17 homes were damaged.

One firefighter and one child were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries,

The Red Cross is on the scene to assist residents.

