Drill punctures NYC water main, flooding streets and impacting service

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Water main break in Boerum Hill

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A drill punctured a 72-inch water main in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, flooding streets and disrupting service.

The main break around noon sent water gushing all over 4th Avenue and Warren Street in the Boerum Hill section.

Five addresses are affected, and the buildings have self-evacuated.

No Injuries have been reported

As a result, 4th Avenue is partially closed between Warren Street and St. Mark's Place, and some residents could see little or reduce pressure.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene to survey the situation and the damage.

The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene investigating and working to stop the flow of water.

Service may be disrupted while repairs are in progress.

The B103 bus, which runs along 4th Avenue, has been rerouted.

It is unclear why the drilling was occurring.

ALSO READ: New York City updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season
EMBED More News Videos

The city's six zones have been updated to include new data and more accurately define areas prone to flooding.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boerum hillbrooklynnew york citywater main break
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Hackers breached several of MTA's computer systems in April
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Mayoral candidates stump ahead of in-person WABC debate
Video: Rescuers save cat who had can stuck on its head for days
Husband of day care provider accused of sexually abusing children
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Show More
Suspected Times Square gunman makes 1st NYC court appearance
Wall collapses at apartment building in Brooklyn
Trump shuts down his blog after less than a month
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen discovered in Smithtown Bay
Man falls 500 feet to his death off mountain; Woman injured in rescue attempt
More TOP STORIES News