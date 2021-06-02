Drill punctures NYC water main, flooding streets and impacting service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10730143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city's six zones have been updated to include new data and more accurately define areas prone to flooding.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A drill punctured a 72-inch water main in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, flooding streets and disrupting service.The main break around noon sent water gushing all over 4th Avenue and Warren Street in the Boerum Hill section.Five addresses are affected, and the buildings have self-evacuated.No Injuries have been reportedAs a result, 4th Avenue is partially closed between Warren Street and St. Mark's Place, and some residents could see little or reduce pressure.Newscopter 7 was over the scene to survey the situation and the damage.The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene investigating and working to stop the flow of water.Service may be disrupted while repairs are in progress.The B103 bus, which runs along 4th Avenue, has been rerouted.It is unclear why the drilling was occurring.----------