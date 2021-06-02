Weather

New York City updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has revised its hurricane evacuation zone just in time for the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The city's six zones have been updated to include new data and more accurately define areas prone to flooding.

It's also relaunching it's "Know Your Zone" hurricane awareness campaign, designed to encourage New Yorkers to find out where they live in one of the city's evacuation zones and take steps to prepare for coastal storms and hurricanes.

Residents who live in these zones may be ordered to evacuate depending on a hurricane's forecast strength, track and storm surge.

RELATED | Weather or Not: Brood X emerges
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the emergence of the Brood X cicadas this spring



With these hurricane evacuation zone changes, roughly 1 million New Yorkers now live in a different hurricane evacuation zone than last year.


"Knowing your evacuation zone, preparing for flooding, and checking in on your neighbors and the elderly are easy steps that will make a difference when it matters most," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Together, let's stay safe this season and build a recovery for all of us."

You can develop a plan with your household members by using the Ready NYC app on the city's website.
Meanwhile, on Long Island, the Red Cross is gearing up by updating training for its staff, refreshing relief supplies, and planning disaster drills.

MORE NEWS: New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.




Residents are being asked to prepare too.

"Talk to your family before something happens, make plans about how you're going to get somewhere, what are you doing with those documents you're going to need, don't forget about planning for your pets as well," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

The Red Cross is urging people on Long Island to volunteer with its organization so they can help their neighbors.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citysuffolk countynassau countynew yorktropical stormstormweathernyc weatherhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News