Driver denies locking woman in luggage compartment on bus from New York

VERNON, Connecticut -- A bus driver accused of locking a passenger in the vehicle's luggage compartment denies the allegations.

The Boston Globe reports 49-year-old Wendy Alberty, of Roselle, New Jersey, appeared in Rockville Superior Court in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Alberty was charged after Connecticut police received a 911 call Aug. 4 from a New York woman who said she was locked inside the compartment of the Peter Ban bus while she was retrieving items from her bag.

The bus was en route from New York City to Boston. Police found the woman when they pulled the bus over in Union, Connecticut.

Alberty was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint and breach of peace.

Her attorney, Nate Baber, says Alberty did nothing criminal or intentional and will plead not guilty to the charges at a September hearing.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutnew york citybusbus driver
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant found dead
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Passengers angry with Delta as no hotels offered during 18-hour delay
Man dangles from window as fire rips through CT home
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Owner chases after 2 coyotes that grab, kill dog in Connecticut
Show More
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
Exclusive: Eric Garner's mom discusses Pantaleo firing on Up Close
Exclusive: Homeless man given shoes by jogger now has job offer
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in CT during tornado warnings
More TOP STORIES News