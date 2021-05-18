Driver killed after striking postal truck, overturning in Brooklyn: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10648398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A crash in Brooklyn left one driver dead after hitting a postal truck and overturning, according to police.Officials say the accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Rodney Street and South 3 Street in Williamsburg.They say a 29-year-old man was driving a Toyota and side-swiped five vehicles before striking a postal truck and overturning.Citizen App video showed the scene and the overturned vehicle moments after the crash.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.It's unknown if anyone else was injured.The investigation is ongoing.