Driver stabbed during road rage incident on Long Island

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking for the suspect in a stabbing that took place during a road rage incident Thursday.According to Suffolk County Police, it began when a man was driving erratically on Wading River Road in Manorville shortly after 2:30 p.m. and trying to pass other vehicles.One driver believed that the erratic driver had come into contact with his vehicle, and pulled into a parking lot to inspect it.The first driver also stopped, got into a physical altercation with the other man and then stabbed him in the stomach, police said.The stabbing victim was seriously injured and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.His wife was also in the car but was not injured.The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Police say the suspect's vehicle did not strike that of the other driver.----------