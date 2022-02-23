Video shows couple attacked, robbed in their Staten Island driveway

It happened in the early morning hours on Saturday after a couple parked their car in their driveway in Midland Beach.
Police say three men approached the victims while they were still in their car.
The suspects threw the 37-year-old man to the ground, began punching him, and took his wallet.
They then grabbed the 34-year-old woman's pocketbook with $2,000 cash.
The suspects are still on the loose.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
