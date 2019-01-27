The director of graduate studies for a Duke School of Medicine program stepped down after screenshots of an email encouraging Chinese students to speak English surfaced on social media.The screenshots of an email sent by Dr. Megan Neely surfaced on social media Saturday.In the email, Neely mentions faculty members picking out a small group of first-year students who they observed speaking Chinese in the student study area.She wrote the faculty members wanted to write down the names so they could remember them if they were to ever interview for an internship or ask to work for a master's project."They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not every one the floor could understand," Neely wrote.Neely then urged international students to keep this in mind when speaking Chinese."I have no idea how hard it has been and still is for you to come to the US and have to learn in a non-native language. As such, I have the upmost respect for what you are doing.""That being said, I encourage you to commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting," Neely finished.A statement from Mary E. Klotman, Dean of the School of Medicine reads:When asked for further comment, Duke declined.