DWI suspect found naked in family's Connecticut home, crashed car in backyard

By Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being found wandering around a home that wasn't his without wearing any clothes.

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was arrested Saturday in Newtown after police say a family discovered him in their home.

Authorities say he crashed his car in the home's backyard and got in through a side door.

They say his clothes were nowhere to be found.

It is believed he was also driving naked.

He is now charged with DWI and trespassing.

