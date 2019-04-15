DWI suspect found naked in family's Connecticut home, crashed car in backyard

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being found wandering around a home that wasn't his without wearing any clothes.
Joseph Achenbach, 35, was arrested Saturday in Newtown after police say a family discovered him in their home.
Authorities say he crashed his car in the home's backyard and got in through a side door.
They say his clothes were nowhere to be found.
It is believed he was also driving naked.
He is now charged with DWI and trespassing.
