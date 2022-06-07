Video: Man shot during robbery of $8,000 chain in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11929628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 55-year-old man was shot during the armed robbery of his $8,000 chain in East Harlem, and police are hoping surveillance video of the incident will lead to an arrest.The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on East 129th Street.Police say the victim was unloading a work truck when an unknown individual approached him and displayed a black firearm.The gunman grabbed the victim's chain and tried to pull it off his neck, and a struggle ensued.The victim tried to escape, at which time police say the individual shot him in his left leg.The individual forcibly removed the chain before fleeing on foot westbound on 129th Street.He then got into a black BMW and drove from the scene.The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospital/Harlem, where he was treated and released.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------