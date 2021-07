Innocent bystander shot in front of Manhattan deli during argument: Police

EMBED >More News Videos The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.

EAST HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an innocent bystander was shot in front of a deli in Upper Manhattan Monday.Police say a 59-year-old man was shot in front on Fifth Avenue in front of the Prince Deli and Grocery in East Harlem just after 6 p.m.They say the victim was shot one time in the torso by a group of unidentified men who were arguing in front of the deli.According to officials, one of the suspects involved in the argument displayed a gun and fired two rounds.He unintentionally shot the 59-year-old victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital.RELATED | 'Where is the outrage?' Shea asks in response to teen gang deaths in NYC He is expected to survive.No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.----------