Innocent bystander shot in front of Manhattan deli during argument: Police

Police say a 59-year-old man was shot in front on Fifth Avenue in front of the Prince Deli and Grocery in East Harlem just after 6 p.m.
They say the victim was shot one time in the torso by a group of unidentified men who were arguing in front of the deli.
According to officials, one of the suspects involved in the argument displayed a gun and fired two rounds.
He unintentionally shot the 59-year-old victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital.
He is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.
