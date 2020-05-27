East Harlem rape suspect from Brooklyn to undergo psychiatric evaluation

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- More details have emerged on a vicious attack and rape in Manhattan.

38-year-old Frankie Harris has been arraigned on attempted murder, rape, strangulation and sex abuse charges.

Authorities say Harris, of Bushwick, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest on Saturday.

NYPD investigators say he attacked a 64-year old woman on May 18 in East Harlem, putting her in a chokehold before raping her.

The victim is in a medically induced coma. Prosecutors say she is not expected to survive.

