reopen nyc

Reopen News: 22 NYPL branches reopen Monday with grab-and-go service

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Twenty-two branches within New York City's three library systems are reopening.

The libraries will have strict grab-and-go service at first.

Members can personally pick up and return checkouts placed online or over the phone and then must leave immediately.

There will be no browsing or computer use.

All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are recirculated.

Fines will be waived, at least for the time being.

Here's a list of the branches reopening and their hours.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomolibraries
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: NY coronavirus deaths remain low, Cuomo says
COVID News: NYC day care centers to reopen today
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
COVID Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tractor trailer crashes causing huge fireball on NJ Turnpike
Boy, 1, killed, 3 others shot at cookout in Bed-Stuy
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
AccuWeather: Sunny and a thunderstorm Monday
COVID News: NYC day care centers to reopen today
Search for 3 caught on camera in Crown Heights shooting
2 officers hurt in crash on Belt Parkway in Coney Island
Show More
Statue of Virgin Mary vandalized outside Queens school
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Video released of man wanted in Flushing attempted rape
Cars jump curb in Bensonhurst crash, injuring 4
Washington Redskins to shed name Monday: reports
More TOP STORIES News