Reopen News: 22 NYPL branches reopen Monday with grab-and-go service

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Twenty-two branches within New York City's three library systems are reopening.The libraries will have strict grab-and-go service at first.Members can personally pick up and return checkouts placed online or over the phone and then must leave immediately.There will be no browsing or computer use.All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are recirculated.Fines will be waived, at least for the time being.